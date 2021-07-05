AIADMK continues to sack Sasikala supporters

Chennai :

The AIADMK on Monday dismissed nine members of the party from the primary membership. A statement issued by the party coordinators O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the AIADMK cadres not to have any contact with the dismissed party men based in Salem, Kallakurichi, and Thoothukudi districts. The dismissed cadres spoke to Sasikala over the phone, when the ousted AIADMK leader had called them.





According to AIADMK sources, the rift between the supporters of OPS and EPS is simmering with EPS dismissing the cadres and the party functionaries for talking to Sasikala over the phone. Some of the members have admitted to the regional AIADMK district secretaries stating that they just engaged Sasikala when she had voluntarily called, but EPS is stern on acting against Sasikala supporters.





AIADMK insiders have also reached out to the party coordinator O Panneerselvam seeking to end the dismissal of the party men and adopt some other strategy. “Each dismissed worker will have a control of at least 100 votes and now with the civic polls nearing we have briefed the party high command, but the leader of the opposition EPS is keen on dismissing the Sasikala loyalists in AIADMK,” said an informed AIADMK senior adding that sacked Sasikala supporters are now forming Sasikala peravai (Sasikala federation wing) to contest in the civic polls. Whether it is Sasikala peravai or AMMK it will only dent the vote bank of AIADMK helping the DMK to win, the senior said.





When contacted an AIADMK spokesperson, he said that the party leaders have issued a warning to all the workers insisting not to have any truck with Sasikala and family. Our leaders are confident of handling the civic polls on their own and the suspension of Sasikala loyalists will continue, the spokesperson quipped.