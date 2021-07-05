Misappropriation of PMAYG fund, 7 booked

Chennai :

The accused listed in the DVAC FIR are





J Jayasankar, panchayat union overseer, Alathur panchayat, Malhcena, formerly Union Overseer, Alathur, now junior draftsman, District Rural Development Agency, Perambalur M.K.Rajababu, Junior Engineer, Alathur V.Sankaran, formerly zonal deputy BDO, Alathur, now deputy BDO, Veppanthattai A.Julie, zonal deputy BDO, Alathur G.Alayamani, formerly BDO and Sagunthala, Panchayat Secretary, Kottarai Panchayat, Alathur Panchayat Union.





The Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj are entrusted with the task of implementing





the scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin(PMAYG). During the year 2019-20 approval was given for 11 beneficiaries to built a house under the said schemein Kottarai Panchayat in Alathur Panchayat Union.





It is further gathered that all the seven accused allegedly had entered into a criminal conspiracy to get wrongful gain with dishonestly intention. They had creating forged documents, falsification of account in the name of four beneficiaries “and also created false account in others name and released the fund of Rs.4.2 lakh to false account which was created by accused and misappropriated the amount there by causing a loss of Rs 4.2 lakh to go the government exchequer, DVAC said in the FIR.