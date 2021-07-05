NTK urges centre to withdraw draft cinematograph Bill

Chennai :

“Article 6(1) of the draft Bill states that even after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issues certificate central government can make modifications and even can cancel the certificate thereby stop a movie from getting released. When movie makers try to highlight the anti people policies and schemes of central government and criticise a multinational corporate central government will not let the movie release”, said Seeman, in a statement.





The recently proposed cinematograph Bill has kicked off various controversies as most cine stars in Tamil Nadu have opposed the draft Bill. After cine stars urged the central government to withdraw the Bill, Seeman said that the Bill was introduced with the intention to crush the democratic forces.





“Movies reflect the thoughts of common man against the anti people policies of ruling governments and the establishments. The draft Bill with iron fists seeks to suppress the thoughts of movie makers and common man. Central government right from the beginning has been involved in enacting anti people legislations such as the farm Acts, CAA, Fishing Acts and so on”, said Seeman.







