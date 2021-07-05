Classes for first-year students to pursue engineering course in TN likely to begin from Sep 12

Chennai :

As the marks for the Class XII students will be allocated before July 31, the Higher Education Department had announced that the admissions in Engineering, Arts, and Science colleges will begin from August 1.





Accordingly, the DOTE is expected to issue admission notification with regard to engineering counselling for the students in another two weeks.





A senior official from DOTE, seeking anonymity, said that usually engineering admissions from online enrollment to allocation of seats for the students would take about three months.





"However, all the AICTE approved universities and colleges are requested to follow UGC guidelines on admissions issued from time to time in view of Pandemic", he said adding "as per the AICTE's new schedule, the classes for first-year students likely to begin from September 15".





Stating that separate notification would be issued in August with regard to the beginning of classes for existing students, he said that the last date for a lateral entry admission to second-year courses for newly admitted students has been fixed on September 20.





The official also said that the classes might be started online or offline (classroom) or blended mode (online as well as offline) following the prescribed protocols and guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic situation.





"However, the academic calendar may change subject to conditions existing due to Pandemic and guidelines issued by the State and Central government from time to time", he pointed out.





Pointing out that Anna University would soon release its affiliated technical colleges' list for the new academic year, the official said "all the details of the colleges will be uploaded in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) portal immediately after getting the list from the university".





"For new and existing students, who will be pursuing post-graduate diploma courses in technical institutes, it was planned to begin classes in August and for which the dates would be announced shortly", he said.