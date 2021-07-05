TNSCB tenements at Kotturpuram to be bigger, shorter: Min

Chennai :

As per the original plan, each building was to be 13-storey high to accommodate more houses. Also, it was decided to double the floor area to 420 square feet from the proposed 212 sq ft.





Speaking at the event, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the people had opposed the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s plan to build 12-storey structures pointing out that it would lead to crowding and congestion, and risk of flood. The Minister also noted how the premises was affected by the 2005 flood.





Speaking later, Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan said the structures would be built on pillars. They would only have five floors, he assured, adding that the government has also accepted their demand to increase the area of each tenement to 420 sq ft.





The project, which would cost Rs 250 crore, would be able to accommodate 1,500 families, Anbarasan added.





Earlier, Minister Subramanian recalled how the existing building at Kotturpuram was the first structure built by the TNSCB, the first such in the country, which was inaugurated by noted leader Jayaprakash Narayan.