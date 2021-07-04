PMK urges state not to hold talks with Karnataka on Mekedatu issue

Chennai :

“The issue of constructing Mekedatu dam across river Cauvery is still pending in Supreme Court and the state government should focus on getting back the rights of Tamil Nadu in Cauvery river. Already, Karnataka government is supply only excess water from Cauvery river for Tamil Nadu and if Mekedatu dam is constructed Karnataka will get the combined capacity to store 225 TMC of Cauvery water in various dams in Karnataka”, said Ramadoss, in a statement.





Ramadoss also said that Karnataka government in the past was not honest in its commitments and so Tamil Nadu should not fall into the trap of Karnataka government. “In 1970s, Karnataka government without adopting legal procedures invited Tamil Nadu for talks and we know that Tamil Nadu lost majority of its rights in that period. When talks were going on between the two states, Karnataka government proceeded with construction of four dams across river Cauvery”, said Ramadoss.





PMK leader further said that the justification of construction of Mekedatu dam cannot be accepted as Yediyurappa claims that Tamil Nadu has proceeded with Kundah and Sillahalla projects without getting their approval but Mekedatu project with 70 TMC capacity cannot be compared with the two projects. Claims of Karnataka government constructing Mekedatu dam for hydro electric power and drinking water supply for Bengaluru is fake, added Ramadoss.



