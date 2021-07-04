Newcomer Palaniappan could be appointed in charge of Dharmapuri dist

Chennai :

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin was learnt to have given an assurance to this effect to Palaniappan who joined the ruling party along with his supporters at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday.





DMK sources with knowledge of the development revealed that Palaniappan could be appointed in charge of Dharmapuri where the DMK lost all five seats in the April 6 Assembly election. The former AMMK deputy general secretary, who was considered the go to man of TTV Dinakaran, could also be given some welfare board post in the interim before his imminent elevation as Dharmapuri district secretary (in charge), as was done to incumbent state electricity minister Senthil Balaji. Balaji was appointed in charge of Karur district in a month after his joining the DMK.





A DMK source unwilling to be quoted disclosed that the party leadership has given an assurance to Palaniappan, which it denied to Mullaivendan who eventually joined the rival AIADMK prior to the recent election.





“AIADMK has at least a couple of heavyweights from Dharmapuri - Krishangiri districts. We do not have prominent functionaries there. Dharmapuri MP Senthil is relatively young and just emerging. Palaniappan’s arrival would be a welcome addition to the party in Dharmapuri. Being a former AIADMK old timer, he also knows how to handle our political rivals there. Being in power will be an advantage to him when he takes over the party leadership in the district,” said a DMK senior on condition of anonymity.





Stalin, in fact, did not waste any time in politically engaging Palaniappan the same day he joined the party. The DMK leadership was understood to have advised the newcomer to begin the works for ensuing local body elections in Dharampuri and Krishnagiri without delay.