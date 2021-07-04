Self control is the need of the hour- CM Stalin

Chennai :

“We have successfully brought down the number of COVID-19 positive cases from over 36,000 to less than 4,000. Complete lockdown, dedication of doctors, medical infrastructure and an agile government contributed for the decrease in COVID-19 positive classes”, said Stalin, in a video, released in social media, on Sunday.





Owing to the decrease in number of positive cases, state government has almost opened up every sector expect educational institutions, movie theatres, social and political meetings and zoological parks. Stalin said that with the facilities available state can overcome any COVID-19 wave.





“Based on the information available there are lot of beds available, be it oxygen beds or ICU beds. We have the confidence of overcoming any wave and I expect that people will also have similar confidence on the state government. I wish to state that though we have contained COVID-19 we have not completely overcome the pandemic. People should not be lethargic and providing relaxations does not mean that people should not follow COVID-19 rules”, said Stalin.





He also said that people should understand that relaxations provided for restaurants, public transport, government and private offices is based on the concern on livelihood of people, difficulty in obtaining essential commodities and dip in economic growth.





Stalin further said that medical experts warn that only if rules are not followed while providing relaxations third wave will commence but if we follow all the restrictions laid by the state government third wave will not affect us.