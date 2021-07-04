Family of five detained for bid to mortgage fake jewels in Tiruvallur

Chennai :

While on night rounds, a police team from Chennai North district checked entries of guests at lodges in Elephant Gate police limits. On suspicion, they inquired a family of five from Uttar Pradesh who had booked two rooms claiming to have reached the city for medical treatment.





After they gave contradictory replies, further investigation was carried. Police found imitation jewels weighing about 500 grams and a few receipts for pledging gold jewels. During the inquiry, they reportedly admitted that they had pledged fake jewels and made money.After investigations revealed that Tiruvallur Town police had received complaints of cheating using fake jewels, the local police station was informed. A team from Tiruvallur reached the station on Saturday morning to take custody of the suspects for further investigation. The accused were identified as Kamalesh (40), Anitha (38), Nirmal Kumar (41), Malathi (40) and Soni (30). Police suspect that the gang might have reached the city from Uttar Pradesh to carry out cheating in a similar manner. Further investigation is on.