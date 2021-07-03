Will urge GoI to constitute tribunal for Markandeya River Dam issue

Chennai :

Referring to a November 14, 2019 order of the Supreme Court based on the original petition filed by Tamil Nadu in May 2018 and a subsequent interim petition, Duraimurugan said the apex court had ordered the constitution of a tribunal to resolve the issue and Tamil Nadu has been repeatedly urging the union government to constitute the tribunal.





Recalling a letter the state government wrote to the union Jal Shakthi ministry on June 29, 2021 in this regard, the minister said the dam constructed by Karnataka would affect about 870 hectares of land irrigated by four small dams in Krishnagiri taluk.





“Tamil Nadu government would soon urge the union government to constitute the tribunal. Solution would be found for the issue through the tribunal. Tamil Nadu government would make appropriate efforts to protect the interest of farmers and people depending on the Markandeya River,” he added.





The minister said that a survey by the engineers of Central Water Commission revealed that Karnataka was constructing a 0.5tmcft capacity dam across Markandeya River, a tributary originating in Karnataka and draining into Pennaiyar in Tamil Nadu, to augment drinking water supply and groundwater there. Karnataka had informed in 2019 that it had almost finished the dam construction.