Fully reserved special trains

Chennai :

Train no 06317 will leave Kanniyakumari at 14.15 hrs on and from 09th June (Fridays) and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 10.35 hrs on the fourth day until further advice. Train no 06318 will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.30 hrs on and from 12th (Mondays) and reach Kanniyakumari at 23.25 hrs on the fourth day until further advice.





Train no 06317 will have an additional stoppage at Gundur Junction. Train no 06318 will have additional stoppages at Trivandrum Petta, Tiruppur, Julana, Barsola, Uchana.





Likewise, a weekly superfast special would be operated between Madurai and Chandigarh via Karur, Salem, Katpadi and Perambur. Train no 02687 would leave Madurai at 23.35 hrs on and from 11th July (Sundays) and reach Chandigarh at 03.50 hrs on the fourth day until further advice. Train no 02688 will leave Chandigarh at 08.05 hrs on and from 16th July (Fridays) and reach Madurai at 13.55 hrs on the third day until further advice. Advance reservation for the aforesaid special trains would open at 8am on July 4, a statement from Southern Railway (SR) said.