Evolve a health care system available to all and not cater only to the sick-rich: Madras HC

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation while holding that the system was found short during the pandemic particularly for those who were unable to afford the more expensive private medical facilities and those who do not have insurance.





“It is possible that the worst may have been averted and the dedication of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers both in private and public sectors helped arrest the second surge and the casualties. But there is no doubt that a clear policy in such regard requires to be spelt out,” the bench said while passing orders on a plea which complained of sub-standard food being served at covid wards in Government hospitals.





It also pointed out that there has to be some clarity as to the extent of government presence in the health sector and the desirability and parameters of private participation therein.





“The problem may also arise because healthcare is a state subject and uniform guidelines and measures cannot be adopted across the country, though the sufferings appear to be somewhat similar even in the distant parts of the country,” the bench held while seeking for a more broad-based study and approach in this regard.





The court also cited the health care system differing from State to state wherein Government hospitals in Kerala and Punjab may have less beds compared to private facilities whereas other states have an overwhelming number of government facilities without adequate infrastructure, and little by way of private healthcare facilities.





Based on this, Chief Justice Banerjee said “International models may also be looked into. It appears that Germany does not have government-controlled hospitals. All beds there are under the private healthcare system but the overall system is monitored and checks and balances are put in place.”





However, the bench while seeking the State to indicate its considered stand on appropriate health care facilities for all and that the better facilities are not reserved only for the rich-sick, sought it offer immediate attention in improving the quality of the diet served at government hospitals, which is woefully inadequate for recuperating patients in need of energy.





“Apart from the fact that the health care system needs to be improved, the diet dished out at government hospitals leaves a lot to be desired,” the bench added while seeking the State’s response on the diet issue within four weeks.