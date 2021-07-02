Sasikala trolled by AIADMK workers after her claim that the politically advised MGR

Chennai :

Memes trolling Sasikala were shared by AIADMK followers. “MGR used Sasikala as a spy to monitor the movement of Jayalalithaa,” read a meme quoting the lines of a book “Vanakkam Valamburi John”.





“Sasikala had touched a wrong nerve by dragging the name of party founder MGR. Diehard fans of MGR will not digest this. Sasikala’s claim that she was advising Thalaivar on political affairs is a joke,” said MGR fan and former AIADMK MP K C Palaniswami. Sasikala has every right to re-join the AIADMK, but claims, like she advised MGR and guided Amma, will only irritate the already aggrieved AIADMK cadres. One should know their limit while telling lies,” Palaniswami told DT Next.





Sasikala who is talking to the AIADMK functionaries assuring that she will soon take over the party for the welfare of cadres has told her supporters that she has advised and assisted AIADMK leaders MGR, Janaki and Jayalalithaa creating sharp criticism from AIADMK workers.





Meanwhile, Sasikala in an audio conversation with an AIADMK worker Madhavan on Friday assured that she will do active politics once when the lockdown is lifted. The lockdown is there till July 5. After the lockdown, I am visiting the Amma memorial and will meet the AIADMK cadres. Pointing out that hundreds of letters are pouring in addressing her (Sasikala) as the party general secretary, she urged the supporters to be ready. She also urged her supporters not to talk ill about former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and other AIADMK leaders. Those who talk bad about us are like dust particles flying in the wind and we should ignore them. The cadres are with me and I am taking a statewide tour soon, Sasikala said in her latest audio release.