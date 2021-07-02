State to identify fake pattas in Chennai, neighbouring dts

Chennai :

“Most of the projects are expected in the four districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and land is required for the projects. To establish more projects state government will identify fake pattas and land encroachment in the four districts and encroached land will be seized from private persons”, said Minster, while addressing the media, in Secretariat.





Revenue Minister held a meeting with DROs, RDOs and officials attached to survey department in the four districts and instructed them to identify the land which were encroached and for the lands where fake pattas were issued. Minister also asked officials to identify the government land which were given for lease and instructed them to collect money from them if amount is not paid for lease.





When asked whether government has identified the number of acres that were encroached, Minister replied that the process of identification will commence now and in a period of three months the encroached land will be identified.





When asked about the action of state government if buildings are constructed in the land action, Minister replied that in case of buildings the issue will be discussed with Chief Minister M K Stalin and state government will work towards amicable solutions but state will try to take the land back if the land was purchased through illegal pattas.