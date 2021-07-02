TN naval base will destroy drones within 3km radius

Chennai :

A statement from INS Parundu situated in Uchipuli of Ramanathapuram district on Friday said that there is a prohibition on the flying of non-conventional aerial objects, including remotely piloted aircraft (RPS) or Drones within a 3 km radius of the naval air station.





Ever since China took over the Hambantota port on lease for a period of 99 years with more than 70 per cent of the stakes of the port vested with the China Merchants Port Holdings Company Private Limited (CM Port), Indian defence establishments have been on a high alert.





The Chinese control of Hambantota port, which is hardly 100 miles from Tamil Nadu, has always been a matter of concern for India and given the drone attack in Jammu, the intelligence agencies had given high alert to the Southern Coastal line and hence the statement from INS Parandu.





The statement said, "Any non-conventional aerial objects including RPA's (drones) found violating this prohibition will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability and action will be taken under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) against the operator."





The warning issued on Friday, comes after the recent asymmetric drone attacks carried out by terror elements from across the border to an Indian Air Force station in Jammu on June 27.





INS Parundu has been on high alert following the unexpected Jammu drone attack.



