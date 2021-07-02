RGCA to transfer tech for mud crab hatcheries

Thiruchirapalli :

The move is expected to give a fillip to the production and export of this seafood delicacy, which is in great demand in global markets, especially in South East Asia.





According to the officials from RGCA, the mud crab hatchery technology was recently granted patent by the Controller General of Patent, Design and Trade Marks, Government of India, for 20 years, from 2011 to 2030 which has paved way for setting up hatcheries through the technology across the coastline.





“Mud crabs are a potential candidate species for commercial level aquaculture. We are promoting it as a targeted fishery with high price value,” said KS Srinivas, chairman, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and president of RGCA.





He said that the centre would provide crab-instars (baby crab) to the farmers at an affordable cost, which includes only the production cost. “This is an incentive that will induce aquaculture farmers to go for mud crab farming in a big way and boost their incomes. Significantly, it has huge potential to diversify the brackish water aquaculture as mud crab farming is the best option in defunct shrimp farms,” he said.





Tamil Nadu would be suitable for mud crab culture which has been taken up in the coastal areas and mangrove waterbodies in the places like Muthupettai, Killai, Pichavaram and Pulicut Lake. RGCA, which is MPEDA’s Aquaculture Technology Incubation Centre at Mayiladuthurai has been currently producing 1.4 million seeds of mud crab per annum, which are being supplied to the farmers in various states. “Farmers in Tamil Nadu have also procured the seeds from it as an alternative aquaculture species for shrimp in brackish water areas,” said Kannan, Project Director at RGCA. Meanwhile, MPEDA has been organising virtual Buyer Seller Meets in all the major markets abroad to connect the Indian exporters with potential buyers. Prior to the COVID pandemic, MPEDA used to participate in international fairs, facilitating direct interaction between Indian exporters and overseas buyers.





Mud crabs fetch high value on exports with minimum investment, whereas shrimps require high-end value addition to fetch higher value and this would enhance the income of the aqua farmers.













“We have taken initiatives with the Central government’s National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) to provide financial assistance to the needy entrepreneurs for setting up mud-crab hatcheries in India,” the MPEDA chairman said.