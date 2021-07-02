SV Srinivasan takes over as General Manager-in-charge of BHEL, Tiruchy

SV Srinivasan has taken over as General Manager-in-Charge of the BHEL Tiruchy Complex comprising the High Pressure Boiler Plant and the Seamless Steel Tube Plant and the BHEL Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in the Punjab.
Thiruchirapalli: Until now he was heading BHEL’s Power Sector NTPC Business Group at BHEL’s Corporate Office in New Delhi. He succeeds TS Murali who moves to BHEL’s Corporate Office in New Delhi as GM-in-charge of Quality and Business Excellence. Srinivasan who hails from Srirangam, is a graduate in mechanical engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering with a Masters in Industrial Metallurgy from the Regional Engineering College (now National Institute of Technology), Tiruchy and has 38 years of diverse experience at BHEL’s High Pressure Boiler Plant in Tiruchy and in the Transportation and Power Sector business groups in New Delhi.
Conversations