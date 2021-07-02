Duraimurugan to raise Mekadatu row with Centre during Delhi visit

Chennai :

Asked about his earlier statement that they would take up the issue with the Union government after the Assembly session, Duraimurugan told reporters on Thursday, “I am going to Delhi on July 5. He (the Minister) has given appointments for July 5 and 6. Only time has yet to be finalised.”On the proposed construction of check dams across Palar river, Duraimurugan said the studies for constructing six or seven check dams across Palar were over. “I received the reports yesterday (Wednesday). I will ask the CM during the ensuing Budget session for taking up the work this year. I will construct at least two or three check dams this year.” During the motion to thanks the Governor for his address in the Assembly, Duraimurugan had informed the House last week that they had stressed on preventing Karnataka from constructing a dam at Mekadatu during their recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Duraimurugan also said earlier the PM had advised him to discuss Mekadatu issue with the Jal Shakthi Ministry.





At an interaction with traders in Vellore in which Ministers R Gandhi, B Moorthy and Chenji Masthan participated, he called on traders to pay their taxes on time.