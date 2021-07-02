Gypsies advised not to make country bombs to kill boars

Coimbatore :

The officials have reached out to nomads settled down in Thimmampalayam village in Coimbatore outskirts as they were considered to be experts in making crude bombs. Their joint action comes after a dog was blown off when it bit into a avuttukai placed to hunt wild boar near Periyanaickenpalayam on Wednesday.





In connection with this incident, the Coimbatore rural police arrested two men identified as T Suresh, 34 and K Murugesan, 37. Though their motive was to hunt a wild boar for its meat, a dog had taken their bait. The department staff also seized five bombs from the possession of the duo.





In most of the incidents, the villagers tend to buy ‘avuttukai’ from these gypsies. “We met the gypsies, who were caught previously for making crude explosives, to check if they were continuing to indulge in the offence. They were warned of strict action. Also their co-operation was sought to prevent the killing of wild animals,” said EN Manokaran, Karamadai Forest Range Officer. The Forest Department staff was accompanied by police from Karamadai station led by Inspector Selvaraj to the Thimmampalayam village on Thursday.





“Many were also involved in making explosives unaware of its consequences. So, we have sensitised them that the offence may attract severe punishment including jail term,” added the official. In a recent raid, the Forest Department even seized several crude bombs kept in their houses at Thimmampalayam village to hunt wild boars.