3-year-old female leopard run over by vehicle on Dhimbam Ghat Road

A female leopard was killed after it was run over by an unknown vehicle on Dhimbam Ghat Road in Sathyamangalam in Erode district.

Coimbatore : The leopard, aged around three years, was crossing the Ghat Road, when it was knocked down by a vehicle. On receiving information, Forest Department staff retrieved the carcass of the animal, which was found with a critical injury to its head on Thursday morning. As wild animals cross the road, the Forest Department has placed multiple warning boards asking vehicles to go at a speed of less than 30 km as a precaution. “We are examining the CCTV’s along the way to track down the vehicle, which passed through the Ghat Road when the accident happened,” said an official. Meanwhile the carcass of the leopard is likely to be burnt after a post mortem by the department in the Thalamalai forest area.