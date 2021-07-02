HC dismisses plea to restrain use of ‘Ondriya Arasu’ by state govt

Chennai :

A Division Bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi said in their considered view, the prayer was thoroughly misconceived and no direction could be issued directing the Chief Minister or the Council of Minister to speak in a particular fashion.





A petition filed by T Ramasamy of Dindigul stated that the ruling DMK led government in Tamil Nadu is propagating separatism and repeatedly terming the ‘great India’ as ‘Ondriam.’ The word ‘Ondriam’ is very wounding to every citizen of India who is following sovereignty and patriotism. Such a kind of move or attitude should be curtailed in the beginning itself by taking proper action against DMK’s general secretary.





If action is not taken, it could set a bad or wrong precedent and paving the way for creating one more Jammu and Kashmir in India.





Further the petitioner quoted Chief Minister MK Stalin as saying it was not a social crime to call the Centre as ‘Union.’ Citing these, the petitioner sought the bench to grant an interim injunction restraining the state from using the word ‘Ondriam’ while addressing the Indian nation.





The bench said the court could not direct the Chief Minister or other Ministers and emphasise their way of communication as they had their own rights.