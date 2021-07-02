CM honours Nilgiris Collector for cent per cent vaccination of tribals

Chennai :

At an event held in the city to mark the Doctors’ Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin honoured The Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya by presenting a Certificate of Merit.





Health department officials achieved 100 per cent vaccination by vaccinating all the tribals and tea plantation workers, including accessing the remote locations by convincing the local people who were initially hesitant about getting vaccinated. It is the first district in the state to achieve this milestone.





Post COVID care clinic launched





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the post COVID Care clinic at the Enhanced International Vaccine Center at King’s Institute on Thursday.





The center will provide treatment for medical issues related to cardiology, neurology, kidney, stomach and intestine, eye, diabetes and psychiatric care for those who have recovered from COVID-19 infection.





In addition, facilities for yoga and naturopathy, nutrition and diet, and exercise are set up at the center.





The Chief Minister also visited the vaccination center for international travellers, where the vaccination against yellow fever is being conducted.





Chief Minister Stalin also presented the appreciation certificates to the doctors on account of World Doctor’s Day for their exemplary services during the pandemic at Dr MGR Medical University.





AIIMS admission





Recently, AIIMS issued notice which states that the government can admit 150 students.





Commenting on it state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “Based on the notification, the state is planning to admit 50 students each at Madurai, Theni and Sivaganga government Medical Colleges or they can be given admission even at Tiruchy and Thoothukudi, where 30 students each will be given admission in these five districts.”