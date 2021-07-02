Family refuses to marry off minor girl, ostracised by village near city

Chennai :

It is a fishing hamlet (name withheld to protect the identity of the girl) near Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border. While the incident happened in April this year, it came to light after the family approached the Revenue Divisional Office in Ponneri a few days ago. The minor girl had been out of town to attend a wedding, and the villagers spread the rumour that she eloped with another man from the same village. When she returned and refuted that she was not in a relationship with the man she was rumoured to be with, the people in the village insisted that the girl marry the man to save her reputation, more so as word had spread in the neighbourhood.





Though the girl’s mother approached Arambakkam police in April, the police booked six men under bailable sections and let them off. The real trouble for the family began later after the village heads decided to outcast them since they had approached the police against rules they formed.





Child marriage: Villagers agree to accept family back after RDO and DSP hold talks

















It is said that the village would select a head among themselves and the others should abide by his directions even if it is to approach the police or government officials. “The fishermen cannot buy diesel for their boats on their own and the village head and his subordinates would buy it in bulk and distribute. Also, the expenditure on travel and lodging of the village heads should be borne by the village itself,” said an officer who visited the village for an inquiry.





Since the family had lodged a complaint against the village head, the rest of the village aligned with the latter and the family was outcast and fined Rs 75,000. Since ostracism meant not being able to get fuel for their boat and travelling out of the village even to buy essentials, the family decided to apologise for their ‘mistake’.





The punishment was to prostrate before each villager and the girl’s parents, her 60-year-old grandmother and two brothers were made to apologise to the entire village.





Since the harassment continued, the family moved to Tada from where they approached the Ponneri RDO.





On Tuesday, officials from the social welfare and revenue departments visited the village and held talks but no agreement could be reached.





Later on Thursday, Ponneri Revenue Divisional Officer Selvam, Tahilsdar Manikandan and Gummidipoondi DSP S Rithu held talks with the villagers and the victim’s family and arrived at a compromise that the family would be accepted by the village again.





Gnana Selvi, who was prt of the first team of officials, told DT Next that the villagers were initially reluctant to accept the officials’ argument that minor marriage and ostracism were punishable offences.