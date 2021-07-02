All districts log cases below 500

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported the highest, 498, followed by Erode with 411, Salem 279 and Tirupur 256. Chennai, once the pandemic hotspot that added thousands of new cases every day, had only 249 cases on Thursday. There are only 2,931 active cases in Chennai, which is only 0.55 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the city.





Tamil Nadu notified 102 deaths due to COVID, taking the toll to 32,721. The highest number of deaths, 23, were reported in Thanjavur, Coimbatore added 10 and Chennai 4.





The Health Department bulletin said 5,044 persons recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries now stands at 24,13,930. There now are 37,526 active cases in Tamil Nadu. In past 24 hours, 1,61,973 persons were tested for COVID.