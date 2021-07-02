‘Link academic awards to Digilocker’

Chennai :

In its circular to principals of all AICTE-approved institutions in the State, the Council pointed out that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has launched a portal titled e-Sanad, a centralised platform for online documents verification for the citizens.





It said that the e-Sanad portal also provides attestation service in respect of degrees, diplomas, and certificates for their use abroad. The documents available on the National Academic Depository (NAD) and Digilocker are verified online through e-Sanad data.





Urging all institutions to upload data of academic wards of their institutions for the year 2020-21, the AICTE said that the documents would be attested by the government only after the verification of the authorities concerned and the digital copy of the attestation would send to the students by Speed Post.





Though AICTE did not give a time limit to the institutions for uploading academic awards, the Council said that it was mandatory for all approved institutions to link the degrees and certificates as early as possible.





In Tamil Nadu alone, there are about 1,200 approved institutions, including engineering and polytechnic colleges, that cater to more than 10 lakh students. The AICTE also asked the higher educational institutions to create awareness among the students about the e-Sanad portal and its importance.