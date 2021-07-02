Govt Sites Await Guidelines For Vaccinating Pregnant Women

Chennai :

Doctors added that many were still hesitating, which would require creating awareness about the risks of the pandemic and benefits of inoculation.





“Though more lactating mothers are coming forward for vaccination, many of them are misinformed on the adverse effects and COVID transmission from mother to child. It is advisable for pregnant women to take the vaccines and many are getting it private facilities. But it is yet to take off at government vaccination sites,” said Dr K Premlatha, consultant obstetrician at a private hospital in the city.





Health experts said clear guidelines would encourage more pregnant women and lactating mothers to come forward for vaccination.





“There are no researches to prove adverse effects of the vaccine during a specific trimester but studies conducted abroad have shown that mRNA vaccines should be avoided during the first trimester. With insufficient vaccine supply, it is better to get inoculated as soon as one tests positive for pregnancy, as they are at a higher risk of COVID infection during the second and third trimester,” said Dr A Krishnan, consultant gynaecologist at a government hospital in the city.





Meanwhile, senior Health Department officials said discussions were on to start vaccination for pregnant women at government vaccination sites in the coming days. vwMore than 100 lactating women have been administered the dose at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Chennai, said its director Dr Vijaya Subramanian. However, with no details on when vaccine should be taken and when it should be avoided in the case of pregnant women, the institute is awaiting the guidelines from the Centre, Dr Vijaya said.