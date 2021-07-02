Health dept on alert as guest workers return to State

Coimbatore :

Guest workers set out on their return journey after the State government lifted lockdown curbs and allowed the knitwear units to resume operations with 100 per cent workforce from June 28. They made an exodus to their hometowns during the second wave of the pandemic when industrial operations were hit due to the lockdown restrictions.





Following a drastic dip in COVID cases, the district has begun to witness an influx of guest workers. Their arrival in large numbers has however sent the health department into alert mode.





In order to prevent the spread of the virus through migrant workers, both the Corporation and the health department have jointly begun to screen the passengers at the Tirupur railway station since Thursday.





All passengers from Shalimar in West Bengal, who arrived by a train bound to Thiruvananthapuram were screened for COVID at the station. Swab samples were collected by the staff. The officials also gathered their phone numbers, residential address and address of their employment.





“Nearly 350 swab samples were collected from migrant workers who arrived from north Indian states at the railway station on Thursday. We have also instructed the workers to isolate themselves in their house or in the workplace for three days until their swab results are known,” said an official of the health department.