Madurai police rescues two children from traffickers

Chennai :

G.R. Shivakumar, Director of the NGO, Idhayam Trust is a well-respected person in Madurai for the "good" work he was doing in protecting the destitute and homeless. He was doing a lot of charitable work during the pandemic and was getting laurels from the police and general public for the same.





The police rescued one-year-old Manickam and two-year-old Dhanam from two people who had reportedly bought the children for cash. The well known Director of the NGO, Idhayam Trust, G.R. Shivakumar, and his associate Mathershah are on the run now.





Madurai police commissioner Prem Anand Sinha while speaking to IANS said, "We have already rescued the two children from the clutches of those who had bought them but is yet to arrest the Director of the NGO, Idhayam Trust, G.R. Shivakumar, and his associate Matharshar who are on the run. We will nab them soon."





Azaruddin, a social worker from Sekkipatti in Melur, Madurai district had handed over the woman, Iswarya an orphan who got married to a 65-year-old man who had earlier adopted her when she was a young girl. When her husband passed away, Iswarya who had some learning disabilities were harassed by people and Azaruddin put her at Idhayam Trust which had a reputation in Madurai for the excellent care it provides to the destitute.





The social worker said that he had learned that the child, Manickam was separated from his mother Iswarya on June 20 and when enquired with G.R. Sivakumar, he said that the child was admitted to hospital following Covid-19. Later volunteers informed Azaruddin that the child passed away and that he was buried at the Thathaneri burial ground. The mother was not allowed to see the body but was taken to the burial ground to do some rituals.





Tallakulam inspector Selvakumar, who led the investigation, said that an employee of the NGO, Kalaivani gave the information on the children's whereabouts after feigning ignorance during the start of the questioning. Later, on sustained interrogation she spilled the beans, the SI said.





The volunteers showed some documents showing the boy being referred to the government Rajaji Medical College, Madurai from a Primary Health Centre as also another document from Thathaneri burial ground. Both the documents later turned out to be fake.





When Azaruddin checked with the Rajaji Medical College, he was informed that no such child was admitted there and then he reported the matter to the Madurai district collector, Aneesh Sekhar who immediately ordered an investigation into the same and the police rescued the two children.





Prem Anand Sinha told IANS, "We will conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of the NGO, Idhayam Trust."





Local people were also stunned on the news that the highly respected NGO was involved in such an act. Manjula K., a businesswoman in Madurai, while speaking to IANS said, "I had given several contributions to the NGO as I was of the belief that they were doing good work which we are not able to do. It's a real shocker that the much-respected director Sivakumar is on the run in a case related to trafficking of Children."





Police said that Manickam was rescued from a Madurai based jeweller, Kannan, and his wife from Ismailpuram while Dhanam was rescued from a couple -- Anees Rani and Sagubar Sathik again from Madurai. Police said that both the couples would be arrested soon..