DMK cheating students on NEET, says ex-law minister

Chennai :

Both AIADMK and DMK are against NEET, but to deal with NEET, one should have a strategy. We had a strategy to deal with it. Abolition of NEET can be possible only through two means either pass an act abolishing NEET in Parliament or obtain relief through Supreme Court, but the state is not thinking on those lines.





All these years you were in the Opposition stating that you will abolish NEET which is a fake poll promise. Now you have formed the government, why do you still have to confuse and cheat the students, Shanmugham asked. Rather than doing a go back Modi campaign in Chennai, the DMK should do such politics and campaign in Delhi to bring more political pressure.





The DMK promised that they have strategies to abolish NEET through state powers, but they are silent now. The campaign by the DMK had confused the students, the former minister said.





The committee formed by the state to inquire about NEET has no powers to overrule the Supreme Court orders or to challenge the NEET Act passed by the Parliament. Then what is the need for such a committee headed by a retired judge, he wondered.





Shanmugham also alleged that there is a threat to the 7.5 per cent reservation provided to rural government school students by the previous AIADMK government.





Pointing out that the DMK in 2006 abolished competitive exams, Shanmugham said that from 2007 to 2016 period only 74 students from government schools joined the government medical colleges. The annual average for 10 years is around 7 students per year. In 2017, when the NEET was introduced only two students joined the government medical college.





The AIADMK government in 2020 brought in the vertical reservation for government school students with 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students. Through the 7.5 per cent reservation 450 government school students joined medical courses, Shanmugham explained. In my view the state should continue the AIADMK reservation and follow what is practically feasible, he added.