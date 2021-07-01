DMK leaders recall MK’s arrest in 2001, term it unforgettable

Chennai :

DMK MP Kanimozhi took a trip down the memory lane and posted a photograph of her squatting along with her father in front of the Chennai Central Prison. The arrest, happened barely a couple of months after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK returned to power in 2001. The arrest triggered a political storm in the country with many condemning what was termed by many as an act of political vendetta.





Describing it as an ‘unforgettable’ day, Kanimozhi tweeted, “The lesson I learnt from the rebel (Karunanidhi) was that prison and throne are the same for people who defy fear.” She added; “Though I was sitting alone with him, thousands of udanpirapus (party workers) were facing lathicharge for him.”Kanimozhi, in fact, was not the only Parliamentarian who had revisited the past the party would love to forget. DMK Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran joined the issue with his Parliamentary colleague and tweeted, “Jayalalithaa regime took sadistic pleasure in arresting our Tamil leader. The day is proof of the world trembling against the atrocity meted out to our beloved leader.”