Vandavasi baby sale: Mother along with 4 more women arrested by cops

Police probe into the sale of a new-born baby boy led to the arrest of 4 more women brokers and revealed the involvement of the boy’s mother too, who was held subsequently, said Vandavasi police on Tuesday.
Tiruvannamalai: It may be recalled that four days ago, these columns highlighted how the father Sarath Kumar clandestinely sold the child to a local for Rs 80,000. Sarath Kumar and his brother Elumalai, Janaki and Nandini were arrested based on the complaint by Bhavani, the baby’s mother. The Mumbai-based man who bought the child for Rs 5 lakh surrendered and handed over the baby to the mother on June 27. However, further investigations resulted in the arrest of 4 women identified as Jothi, Kalaivani, Muniammal and Nadiya all from different areas in the state in the case. Under interrogation, Jothi revealed that the baby was sold by Sarath Kumar with the full knowledge of his wife Bhavani and that the couple had signed a deed to this effect. Miffed at being taken for a ride by the mother, police arrested Bhavani too and all five were remanded on Tuesday.
