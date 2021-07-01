Two youth held for attacking RI and VAO during inspection in Tiruvannamalai

Two persons were arrested for assaulting two revenue officials, including a woman, on Tuesday evening in Tiruvannamalai district.
Tiruvannamalai: The issue started when Thurinjapuram Revenue Inspector Sayaji Begum and VAO Jayakumar visited Osambadi lake area following reports of encroachment attempts. Their inspection was opposed by locals, including a BJP functionary Raghunathan, son of Subramani of Mallavadi village and Sakthivel (29) son of Raja of the same area. The duo supporting the encroachers demanded that the officials leave the spot. When the officials said that the encroachments on water course would never be issued pattas, the enraged duo attacked the two officials with wooden clubs resulting in both being injured and escaping from the spot. The duo also took away the RI’s mobile phone. The officials were admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital from where VAO Jayakumar lodged a complaint with the police who registered a case and arrested both Sakthivel and Raghunathan and remanded them to custody.
