HC orders kin to collect prisoner’s body from Nellai GH before July 2

Madurai :

A petition filed by Pavanasam of Vagaikulam, Tirunelveli came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi.





The petitioner claimed that Muthu Mano, his son, earlier was a remand prisoner detained in Srivaikuntam sub jail after the Kalakad police arrested him on a charge of threatening to murder in a case.





Mano was abruptly shifted to Palayamkottai central jail, where he came under murderous attack from fellow prisoners, who thrashed him leaving him dead on April 22. Hence, the petitioner demanded a judicial probe into the death and sought the police to file an FIR, and initiate criminal action against the prison authorities and provide a compensation of Rs 2 crore.





Previous hearings in connection with the case, said the case was shifted to CB-CID and moreover, considering demands of the petitioner, action was taken against the prison staff. Hence, the court advised the relatives of the victim to collect the body as the demands were met.





The bench, after hearing, instructed the relatives to collect the body within 3 pm, on July 2, and if not, Tirunelveli district administration was directed to take care of funeral arrangements within 7 pm, on the same day.