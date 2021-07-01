CM to meet experts today on reviving COVID-hit tourism

Chennai :

Officials from Tamil Nadu Tourism Department, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and stakeholders are to attend the high-level meeting at the Secretariat, a press release said. It added that the department Minister M Mathivendan had already conducted a meeting on post-COVID tourism recovery plan with the expert committee and these recommendations will be handed over to the Chief Minister for further administrative orders, the release added.





Presentations on the number of foreign and domestic tourist arrival, the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, potential in TN for tourism are the subjects to be discussed in the meeting, an informed senior official said. Proposals like the conversion of dams and water catchment areas into tourist sites and the proposal for creating new helipad services connecting hilly tourist spots are among the topics to be discussed.





Poondi dam, Island Grounds identified for upgrade





Poondi dam is identified as a potential one-day weekend get out for Chennaiites. A team of tourism officials have already started exploring the options of constructing new rest houses and developing the dam into a tourist spot, the official said adding water sports will be an area where more thrust will be given in the current fiscal.





When contacted, tourism and HR & CE Secretary B Chandramohan said that the Tourism Department is exploring the revenue generation options for the government and also ensuring job generation opportunities in and around tourism sites. We have also invited event management companies in the state to come out with suggestions and concepts on holding continuous exhibitions, fairs and sales events at the sprawling Island Grounds near Napier Bridge, the official said adding we will explore concepts like food carnival, pet exhibitions, industrial expos and thematic events for the public.





According to department sources, a new compound wall and greeneries are coming up in the Island Grounds where the annual trade fair and cracker sale exhibitions are held.