All PwDs should get vaccines: HC to Govt

Chennai :

On perusing a report filed by the State in this regard, the First Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “though the latest status report dated June 29, 2021, indicates appropriate measures having been taken or planned to be taken at rehabilitation homes, mental care centres and the like, there does not appear to be a plan in place for persons with disabilities who are homebound and do not have the ability or resources to travel, particularly in the semi-urban and rural areas.”On recording the Tamil Nadu Government’s submission that there is an element of reluctance in some quarters to take the vaccine, the bench said, “the State should try and persuade persons with awareness campaigns and scientific data to indicate the efficacy of the vaccines and the indispensable nature thereof in dealing with the present pandemic.”The court said vaccinating oneself would not only help the individual but also the society at large. When the interest of public health comes into play, it is doubtful whether the right to refuse to take the vaccine can be exercised, the court held.





The bench then granted four weeks for the State to file its report, noting that the vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu had just begun in earnest and larger supplies of vaccine are awaited.