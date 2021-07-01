Tamil Nadu records 4,506 freshCOVID infections and 113 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported 514 cases, followed by Erode (420), Salem (295), Tiruppur (270) and Chennai (257).





The State recorded 113 deaths, including 34 in private and 79 in government hospitals, taking the total toll to 32,619.





A total of 16 deaths were reported with no comorbidities and 97 with comorbidities. Chennai reported the highest number with 15 deaths, followed by 12 in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 10 deaths.





According to the bulletin released by the State Health Department, 5,537 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 24,08,886. As many as 1,62,622 more samples were tested for COVID-19 in the State in the past 24 hours.