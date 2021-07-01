71L vax doses for July, Health Min says TN’s show laudable

Chennai :

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a laboratory for tuberculosis control at the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine on Wednesday.“The State was supposed to receive 42 lakh vaccine doses for June but after seeing the vaccination performance in Tamil Nadu, the Centre has given 5 lakh extra doses.





So, the State received nearly 50 lakh doses in June. Meanwhile, the supply of vaccines for July has increased and it is about 71 lakh.





The first batch of the new allotment is expected to come on Friday,” the Health Minister said.So far, the State has received 1,46,39,940 vaccines, of which 1,45,50,494 have been used for vaccination.





There was an in-stock of 88,450 vaccines as on Wednesday. In addition, 2.50 lakh doses were received and distributed to various districts. “The State government has sought more vaccines from the Centre so that 100 per cent vaccination will be done in Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, we have been taking samples for delta plus variant only from cluster areas. Also, it is expected that within 20 days a testing lab will be opened in Chennai,” Subramanian said.





The Health Minister also said that the number of mucormycosis cases had reduced in the state. So far, a total of 3,500 cases had been reported in Ta-mil Nadu.