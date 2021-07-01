Thu, Jul 01, 2021

71L vax doses for July, Health Min says TN’s show laudable

Published: Jul 01,202101:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Center has allotted 71 lakh COVID vaccines for Tamil Nadu for July, the first batch of which is expected on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian has said.

Chennai:
He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a laboratory for tuberculosis control at the Government Hospital of  Thoracic Medicine on Wednesday.“The  State  was  supposed  to  receive  42  lakh  vaccine  doses  for  June but after seeing the vaccination  performance  in  Tamil  Nadu,  the  Centre  has  given  5  lakh  extra  doses.

So,  the  State  received  nearly  50  lakh  doses  in June. Meanwhile, the supply of   vaccines   for   July   has   increased and it is about 71 lakh.

The first batch of the new allotment  is expected  to  come  on  Friday,” the Health Minister said.So far, the State has received 1,46,39,940  vaccines,  of  which  1,45,50,494  have  been  used  for  vaccination.

There  was  an  in-stock  of  88,450  vaccines  as  on  Wednesday. In addition,   2.50   lakh  doses  were  received  and  distributed to various districts.   “The  State  government  has  sought more vaccines from the Centre so that 100 per cent vaccination  will  be  done  in  Tamil  Nadu.

Meanwhile, we    have    been  taking  samples  for  delta  plus  variant  only  from  cluster  areas.  Also,  it  is  expected  that  within 20 days a testing lab will be  opened  in  Chennai,”  Subramanian said.

The   Health   Minister   also   said that the number of mucormycosis  cases  had  reduced  in  the state. So far, a total of 3,500 cases  had  been  reported  in  Ta-mil Nadu.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations