Replying in Hindi for applications under RTI Act is Hindi imposition, says PMK

Chennai :

"RTI Act was enacted with good intentions but the central government should not use the Act as a tool for Hindi imposition. Central government should instruct the officials to reply in the same language in which the questions were posed", said Ramadoss, in a series of tweets.





Recently, there were complaints that central government officials replied in Hindi for questions asked in English under the RTI Act. Ramadoss condemned the incident and claimed that cases of officials replying in Hindi for questions asked in English are increasing.





He also said that when people who do not know Hindi get replies in Hindi they could not understand the contents in the reply and the very purpose of the RTI Act gets defeated. Apart from that, there is a provision in the RTI Act that the central government should encourage people to pose questions in regional languages and replies should also be given in the same regional languages in which questions were posed. Under the circumstance, replying in Hindi for questions posed in other languages is nothing but Hindi imposition, added Ramadoss.