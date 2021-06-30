C Sylendra Babu takes charge as new DGP of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

C.Sylendra Babu, a 1987 batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre has taken charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.





Babu took charge at the police headquarters from the incumbent DGP, J.K. Tripathy who has retired from service.





The new DGP said that his focus would be on crime prevention and maintaining law and order. Sylendra Babu said that he had already instructed the police to respect human rights.





He called upon the Tamil Nadu Police personnel to be cordial with people always and said that stringent measures would be taken against those who violate human rights.





Outgoing DGP J K Tripathy welcomes newly appointed DGP C Sylendra Babu



