No more power cuts as most of maintenance over: Senthilbalaji

Chennai :

“We have completed the maintenance works in most parts of the state. In some places, where we have taken up major works, it will take a few more days to complete. Hereafter, we will carry out monthly maintenance works. There won’t be any more power cuts in the state,” he told reporters after reviewing the power distribution in the Chennai North Region here.





Accusing the previous AIADMK government of failing to execute the power projects initiated by DMK regime in 2006-11, he said that steps have been taken to revive the power projects shelved by the previous government.





“In the coming years, we will take up power projects on the basis of the power demand required for the next 10 years. We will become a power surplus state only when we will be able to provide connection to all the applicants for the power connection without waiting period,” he said, pointing to the long years of waiting for the agricultural consumers.





“How can Tamil Nadu be called a power surplus state when over four lakh farmers are waiting for power connections? During the 2006-11 DMK government, 2.4 lakh farmers got power connection but in the 10 years of AIADMK regime only 2.8 lakh were given power connection,” he said.





Hitting out at the AIADMK government for Tangedco’s huge debts, he said that the power utility was paying Rs 15,000 crore annually for the interest for the loans. “Following instructions from the Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tangedco CMD held talks with the banks and this year we saved interest payment by Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.





He also said that the newly opened customer care centre has resolved 31,000 out of the 41,500 complaints it received since June 20.