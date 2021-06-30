Transfer of Avinashi Tahsildar not due to beef sale row, clarify officials

Avinashi Tahsildar M Tamilselvam, who courted controversy by asking a meat stall owner not to sell beef, was one among those transferred in a reshuffle in Tirupur district.

Coimbatore : He was transferred and posted as special Tahsildar (Social Security Scheme) at Uthukuli Taluk and KP Raghavi, who was earlier holding the post of special Tahsildar (Social Security Scheme) has been posted in his place as the new Tahsildar of Avinashi Taluk. In the reshuffle, new Tahsildars have been appointed for other taluks, including Dharapuram, Uthukuli, Madathukulam and Tirupur South taluk. Officials however claimed that it was only a routine reshuffle and has nothing to do with the controversy. Tahsildar M Tamilselvam faced criticism after a video of him insisting a meat stall owner not to sell beef went viral on social media. The Collector has sought an explanation from him regarding the statement, pending further action. On Monday, members of various organisations held protest demanding action against him.