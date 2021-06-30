50k pleas received under ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar’ solved

Out of the total 1.21 lakh petitions received under ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar’ (Chief Minister in your constituency) scheme solution has been reached for more than 50,000 petitions.

Chennai : Chief Minister MK Stalin started to receive petitions under ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ scheme which later was rechristened as ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar,’ after taking charge as Chief Minister. There were 1,21,720 petitions received so far and out of them 50,643 were solved. Out of the 50,643 petitions Revenue Department has provided solutions for 18,744 petitions, mostly individual petitions to provide land patta and to include them in social welfare schemes. Out of the remaining petitions, the state could not solve 36,072 petitions due to insufficient details such as absence of address and mobile numbers to contact. Similarly, for the remaining 35,005 petitions the state could not solve due to existing rules. The response from state comes after opposition parties, including NTK questioned state over it.