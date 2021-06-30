EPS urges Stalin to provide relief to COVID-hit lawyers, support staff

Former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that the young lawyers who are economically hit by the coronavirus imposed lockdown are provided financial assistance.
Chennai: In a statement, Palaniswami said that in February 2021 he made an announcement stating that the state will provide cash relief assistance for young lawyers who were hit by the lockdown. The state government also made similar announcements for the workers of the unorganised sector, auto taxi drivers and advocates. But the government had changed now and now it is the responsibility of the new government to address the financial crisis of those hit by lock down. Not only the lawyers were hit, the bench clerks assisting lawyers and staff working at lawyer officers were also hit financially. The state should also take steps to provide cash relief for lawyers and supporting staff. At the same time the lawyers who have lost their kin due to COVID, should be provided with a special cash relief of Rs 50 lakh, EPS said.
