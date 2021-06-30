‘Ex-min shifted to Puzhal jail as part of routine’

Sunil Kumar Singh, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services on Tuesday clarified that M Manikandan, former minister of the AIADMK, was shifted to Puzhal prison as a part of routine procedure.

Chennai : Singh said, “He was shifted to Puzhal prison along with other inmates.” DT Next in a report published on Tuesday mentioned that Manikandan was provided with special facilities inside the Saidapet sub-jail by the officials and was shifted to Puzhal. It may be recalled that Adyar all-women police arrested Manikandan from his hideout in Bengaluru on June 20. He was apprehended in connection with a complaint by an actress, who complained that Manikandan had promised to marry her.