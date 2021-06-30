4,512 new cases, 118 deaths logged in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported a total of 563 cases, followed by 493 in Erode, 302 in Salem and 281 in Tirupur, while Chennai reported 275.





As many as 118 more deaths were reported in the State, including 47 in private and 71 in government hospitals. Twelve deaths were reported in Chennai and Madurai each, while seven deaths were reported in Salem. The total death toll in the State stands at 32,506.





After 6,013 more people were discharged from hospitals across the State on Tuesday, the number of active cases dropped below 40,000. The highest number of active cases are in Coimbatore (4,676) and Erode has 4,163 cases. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,58,419 more people were tested in TN.