Pocso-accused Baba taken to school for questioning

Chennai :

The Chengalpattu Pocso court on Monday allowed the CB-CID to take Baba in custody for three days. Following that, Baba was taken to the CB-CID office in Chennai for inquiry. On Tuesday, he was taken to the school around 11.30 am. Police sources said Baba was taken to his room on the school campus for inquiry and the police also took him to the prayer hall and computer lab. The police also seized laptops and computers from Baba’s room. Two admin staff were also called for an inquiry by the police.





After two hours of inquiry, Baba was again brought to Chennai. Meanwhile, news of Baba’s visit to school spread among the residents and his devotees gathered outside the school to see him. They were seen waving their hands at him and crying.