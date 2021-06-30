Minister Nehru directs Metro Water to increase drinking water supply to 1,146 MLD

Chennai :

Reviewing the drinking water supply schemes and sewerage treatment works undertaken by the CMWSSB, he asked the officials to provide a drinking water pipeline in 8,600 left out streets in the city which has a total of 35,000 streets. “Drinking water supply scheme should be provided within 15 days of the filing of the application. The 30-year-old pipelines in the city would be renovated and water supply infrastructure would be improved,” the press release quoted the minister’s direction.





A new scheme would be initiated to divert the surplus water from the Mettur dam to Chennai City, the Minister said, directing the officials to take steps to execute the Nemili desalination plant work within the scheduled time frame. “Speedy execution of the drinking water schemes in the newly added areas like Mathur, Madipakkam and Uthandi,” he said.





Minister asked the officials to take steps to prevent illegal dumping of sewage in the city waterways including Adyar, Cooum, Buckingham Canal, Mambalam Canal, Otteri Nullah, Virangal Odai and Captain Canal. “The sewage should be treated and let into the waterways,” he instructed. He also gave strict instructions not to engage workers to clear sewage considering their safety.