Madurai to analyse risk factors of vulnerable groups to tackle third wave

Madurai :

The members of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Economic Advisory Council would analyse clinical and epidemiological parameters to find out how the situation was handled across the world to assess and refine the approach. A report would be submitted to the Chief Minister, and the pilot project would be implemented accordingly, he told reporters.





Recalling the efforts to bring the second wave of the pandemic under control, he noted that door-to-door survey and fever surveillance camps were effective in tackling it.





Pointing out that the details of those who have been vaccinated are available on CoWin portal, Thiagarajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy asked the Union government to share details of such persons in Madurai so that the officials could plan preventive measures.





From Wednesday onwards, the local authorities would maintain database of people who have been vaccinated. As of now, the district has about 70 per cent details, Thiagarajan said.





Thiagarajan said a mental health support group comprising 3,000 youth volunteers would be engaged in identifying the elderly persons who are living alone. The volunteers would keep in touch with them through phone communication to render need-based service, including food, water and healthcare.