Sylendra Babu is new head of Tamil Nadu police force

Chennai :

He will assume charge in the place of JK Tripathy, who is remitting the office on Wednesday.





Belonging to 1987 batch of IPS Sylendra Babu started as assistant superintendent of police in Gobichettipalayam and ater he was promoted as SP he served districts including Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides working as DC Adyar, Chennai. When he was promoted as DiG Sylendra Babu served in Chennai as JC. As IG, he functioned as Coimbatore city commissioner and IG north zone. After being promoted as ADGP he served in Prisons, and Coastal Security Group besides Railways.





He was promoted as DGP in March 2019 and continued to serve Railways.