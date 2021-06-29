State appoints Peter Alphonse as head of state minorities commission

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu state minorities commission works for the welfare of minorities to improve their education, social and economic status. Chief Minister M K Stalin has reconstituted the state minorities commission and has issued orders to appoint Peter Alphonse as Chairman of Tamil Nadu state minorities commission”, said a press communique from state government.





To protect the interests of religious and linguistic minorities, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, during his tenure, formed Tamil Nadu state minorities commission on December 13, 1989. In 2010, when Karunanidhi served as Chief Minister The Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Act was passed to provide a legal stature to the commission.





Previous AIADMK government, in 2019, appointed T John Mahendran as the Chairman of the state minorities commission and after DMK took charge the commission has been reconstituted. Peter Alphonse served thrice as MLA, once in 1989 and in 1991, winning from Tenkasi constituency and in 2006 winning from Kadayanallur constituency.





After receiving the appointment order, Peter Alphonse, while addressing the media, thanked Chief Minister for trusting him and handing over the post of Chairman. “I will do justice to Chief Minster for having confidence in me and appointing me as Chairman of state minorities commission. I will act as a bridge between state government and minorities in the state”, said Peter Alphonse.





He also said that Chief Minister already works for the welfare of the minority communities and has great concern for them. “I will take the issues concerning the welfare of minorities to Chief Minister and will inform them the decisions taken by the state government for their welfare. I will work to my best to integrate minorities in the growth and development the state”, said Peter Alphonse, who also added that he will also work to improve the conditions of minority educational institutions in the state.